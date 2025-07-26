Russian drone hit the center of Sumy, damaging the building of the Regional State Administration

Sumy was attacked by Russian troops with ударними drones, one of which hit Independence Square in the city center, damaging the building of the Sumy Regional State Administration, reported on Saturday the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov in Telegram, writes UNN.

Today the enemy attacked Sumy with strike drones. One of the drones hit the city center - Independence Square. The building of the Sumy Regional State Administration was damaged. - wrote Hryhorov.

He emphasized: "This is a targeted attack on a civilian object. And, unfortunately, not the first."

"Preliminarily - no casualties or injuries. Rescue services are working on site, the area is being inspected," Hryhorov noted.

"Russia continues to terrorize peaceful cities. But Sumy holds on. We work and fight despite everything. I ask everyone: do not ignore air raid signals. This saves lives," the head of the Regional Military Administration emphasized.

In Sumy, there are power and water outages due to a Russian attack; three people were injured in the region