This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 06:39 PM • 20683 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM
July 25, 03:49 PM • 54354 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 151445 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 66566 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 65169 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 103974 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 41767 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 54768 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
July 25, 09:34 AM • 51122 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
July 25, 09:03 AM • 91928 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
Russian drone hit the center of Sumy, damaging the building of the Regional State Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 694 views

Today, Sumy was attacked by ударними drones, one of which hit Independence Square, damaging the building of the Sumy Regional State Administration. Preliminary, there were no casualties or injuries.

Russian drone hit the center of Sumy, damaging the building of the Regional State Administration

Sumy was attacked by Russian troops with ударними drones, one of which hit Independence Square in the city center, damaging the building of the Sumy Regional State Administration, reported on Saturday the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov in Telegram, writes UNN.

Today the enemy attacked Sumy with strike drones. One of the drones hit the city center - Independence Square. The building of the Sumy Regional State Administration was damaged.

- wrote Hryhorov.

He emphasized: "This is a targeted attack on a civilian object. And, unfortunately, not the first."

"Preliminarily - no casualties or injuries. Rescue services are working on site, the area is being inspected," Hryhorov noted.

"Russia continues to terrorize peaceful cities. But Sumy holds on. We work and fight despite everything. I ask everyone: do not ignore air raid signals. This saves lives," the head of the Regional Military Administration emphasized.

In Sumy, there are power and water outages due to a Russian attack; three people were injured in the region26.07.25, 11:42 • 2262 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Sumy
