Russian drone hit a synagogue in Podil - Rabbi Asman

On the evening of October 22, during an attack on the city of Kyiv, a Russian drone hit a synagogue in Podil. This was reported by the chief rabbi of Ukraine, Moshe Asman, on his page on the social network X.

An Iranian-Russian drone just hit the synagogue in Podil!!! - the post says.

Recall

On the evening of October 22, Russia attacked the capital of Ukraine with ударними drones. The consequences of the enemy shelling were recorded in three districts of Kyiv: falling debris from UAVs, including on a kindergarten, a residential building and cars were damaged.

As a result of this enemy attack, four people were injured.