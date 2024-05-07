Russian drone crashes into kindergarten in Belgorod region

Yesterday morning in the Belgorod region, a Russian drone crashed on the territory of a state kindergarten. The security forces evacuated 47 children and 30 employees of the institution, UNN reports with reference to ASTRA.

Yesterday morning, a Russian Lancet drone was spotted on the territory of the state kindergarten No. 1 in the village of Oktiabrske. The drone did not explode, and there were no injuries or casualties. The security forces evacuated 47 children and 30 employees of the kindergarten and seized the fallen UAV, - the statement said.

Details

ASTRA noted that Russian troops have recently begun to use Lancets more frequently - for example, just today the drone's developer reported that over the past three months, these drones have been launched against Ukraine more than 500 times (in total, Lancets have been used about 1,000 times in the two years of war in Ukraine).

For reference

"The Lancet is a kamikaze drone from the Kalashnikov concern, which propagandists position as a "nightmare for the Ukrainian Armed Forces" and a Russian response to Turkish Bayraktars. "Lancets fly at a speed of 80-110 km/h over a distance of up to 70 km and can carry up to 3 kg of explosives.

Recall

In the Belgorod region of Russia, two bombs were dropped in two days: one FAB-250 bomb was found near a village on May 3, and another FAB-500 bomb accidentally fell on the city of Belgorod on May 4, injuring 7 people and damaging buildings.