Russian drone crashes into kindergarten in Belgorod region

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 79488 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106988 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149865 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153952 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250231 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174123 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165385 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148324 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225848 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113057 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 34667 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 44241 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 38338 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62557 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56589 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250231 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225848 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211903 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237650 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224462 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 79488 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56589 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62557 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112885 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113786 views
Russian drone crashes into kindergarten in Belgorod region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21188 views

a Russian drone crashed on the territory of a kindergarten in the Belgorod region, leading to the evacuation of 47 children and 30 employees.

Yesterday morning in the Belgorod region, a Russian drone crashed on the territory of a state kindergarten. The security forces evacuated 47 children and 30 employees of the institution, UNN reports with reference to ASTRA.

Yesterday morning, a Russian Lancet drone was spotted on the territory of the state kindergarten No. 1 in the village of Oktiabrske. The drone did not explode, and there were no injuries or casualties. The security forces evacuated 47 children and 30 employees of the kindergarten and seized the fallen UAV,

- the statement said.

Details

ASTRA noted that Russian troops have recently begun to use Lancets more frequently - for example, just today the drone's developer reported that over the past three months, these drones have been launched against Ukraine more than 500 times (in total, Lancets have been used about 1,000 times in the two years of war in Ukraine).

For reference

"The Lancet is a kamikaze drone from the Kalashnikov concern, which propagandists position as a "nightmare for the Ukrainian Armed Forces" and a Russian response to Turkish Bayraktars. "Lancets fly at a speed of 80-110 km/h over a distance of up to 70 km and can carry up to 3 kg of explosives.

Recall

In the Belgorod region of Russia, two bombs were dropped in two days: one FAB-250 bomb was found near a village on May 3, and another FAB-500 bomb accidentally fell on the city of Belgorod on May 4, injuring 7 people and damaging buildings.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
fab-250FAB-250
ukraineUkraine

