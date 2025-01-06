Russian drone attacks a minibus in Kherson: one dead and one wounded

In Kherson today, January 6, a Russian drone struck a minibus. According to preliminary reports, one person was killed and nine others were injured. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to UNN.

At about 17:00, Russians attacked a taxi in the Shumensky district of Kherson with a UAV. Preliminary, one person was killed and nine others were wounded - wrote Prokudin.

Addendum

In Kherson region, a 45-year-old local resident in Zelenivka was injured in a drone attack. Over the past day, Russian troops shelled 40 settlements in the region, killing one person and wounding 13.