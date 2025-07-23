$41.770.05
Russian drone attacked car in Kherson region: two dead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2432 views

In the Kherson region, Russian troops attacked a civilian car with a drone. As a result of the strike, two men were killed, and two more civilians were injured.

Russian drone attacked car in Kherson region: two dead

In the Kherson region, Russian troops attacked a civilian car, two people were killed and two wounded, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on the morning of July 23, Russian military personnel carried out a drone attack on a civilian car that was moving along a dirt road between the villages of Neznamne and Romashkove in the Kherson district.

"As a result of the strike, two men aged 44 and 45 died. Two more civilians - an 83-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man - received injuries of varying severity and were hospitalized," the prosecutor's office reported.

Russians attacked children in Kherson region with a drone23.07.25, 10:31 • 5388 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
Kherson Oblast
