Russian drone attacked a woman on a moped in Chernihiv region

Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
07:10 AM
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
05:59 AM
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
05:26 AM
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
03:42 AM
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
July 8, 05:10 PM
Putin says "a lot of crap" about Ukraine: Trump announced a "small surprise" for the Russian dictator
July 8, 04:34 PM
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
July 8, 03:56 PM
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
July 8, 01:22 PM
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
July 8, 12:25 PM
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
July 8, 11:24 AM
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
Погода
+29°
3.5m/s
46%
744mm
Russia mobilizes residents of occupied territories without citizenship July 8, 11:48 PM
In Ukraine, a large-scale air raid alert for the second time in a night due to the take-off of a MiG-31K July 9, 12:13 AM
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a tank training ground was illegally sown for years: an official will be prosecuted July 9, 01:16 AM
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today 04:00 AM
Zhytomyr region suffered a massive enemy attack at night: fires broke out, there is damage 05:49 AM
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
05:26 AM
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today 04:00 AM
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
July 8, 03:56 PM
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to Poroshenko July 8, 02:33 PM
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
July 8, 01:22 PM
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 years 08:49 AM
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happens July 7, 08:59 AM
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days July 5, 05:41 PM
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concert July 5, 08:59 AM
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup July 4, 06:59 AM
Russian drone attacked a woman on a moped in Chernihiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1077 views

In the Snovsk community of Chernihiv region, a 54-year-old woman sustained shrapnel wounds and burns as a result of an FPV drone attack while riding a moped. Over the past day, the enemy shelled the region 24 times, carrying out 67 explosions in 14 settlements.

Russian drone attacked a woman on a moped in Chernihiv region

In Chernihiv Oblast, Russian troops attacked a woman riding a moped with a drone, Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, reported on Wednesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

In the Snovsk community, an FPV drone hit a 54-year-old woman who was riding a moped. She was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds and burns. The woman is under the supervision of doctors.

- Chaus wrote.

According to him, over the past day, the enemy shelled the region 24 times. 67 explosions in 14 settlements. They fired from artillery, mortars, MLRS, used drones and FPV drones.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Chernihiv Oblast
