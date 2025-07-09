Russian drone attacked a woman on a moped in Chernihiv region

In Chernihiv Oblast, Russian troops attacked a woman riding a moped with a drone, Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, reported on Wednesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

In the Snovsk community, an FPV drone hit a 54-year-old woman who was riding a moped. She was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds and burns. The woman is under the supervision of doctors. - Chaus wrote.

According to him, over the past day, the enemy shelled the region 24 times. 67 explosions in 14 settlements. They fired from artillery, mortars, MLRS, used drones and FPV drones.

