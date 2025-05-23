Russian drone attack on Kyiv region: consequences shown
Kyiv • UNN
In the Obukhiv district of Kyiv region, seven private houses were damaged as a result of a Russian drone attack. A garage, a car and outbuildings were also damaged, and there were no reports of casualties.
Details
Today, the Russian Federation once again attacked the capital region with enemy drones. As of 11:30 a.m., seven private houses, a garage, four vehicles, and outbuildings were damaged in the Obukhiv district. Currently, no information about casualties has been received by the police.
Law enforcement officers reported that patrol police response teams, investigative teams, explosives technicians from Kyiv region, and SES employees are working at the scene.
We urge citizens, in case of an air raid alert, to be vigilant and go to the shelter!
Addition
The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, reported that in the Zaporizhzhia region, due to the attack of Russian troops, there is destruction on a dairy farm. Two people were injured.
Russian troops shelled Kupyansk with a guided air bomb, wounding two employees of a communal enterprise. Both men, 60 years old, were hospitalized in serious condition.