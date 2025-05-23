Russian drone attack on Kyiv region: consequences shown

$41.500.06
MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP
10:55 AM • 4644 views

09:52 AM • 15177 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

08:36 AM • 26851 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

07:04 AM • 92350 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

06:30 AM • 60587 views

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

May 22, 02:45 PM • 302226 views

Will there be power outages in the summer? The Ministry of Energy responded

May 22, 01:44 PM • 280375 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 12:56 PM • 139830 views

The Commander of the National Guard commented on the missile strike on the training ground in Sumy region

May 22, 12:16 PM • 117795 views

Ukraine wants to introduce a mechanism of priority guardianship: what you need to know

May 22, 09:24 AM • 271867 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Air defense is working against enemy drones in the Kyiv region

May 23, 02:35 AM • 93229 views

Israel carried out missile strikes on Hezbollah military facilities in Lebanon

May 23, 03:11 AM • 40366 views

There are no missile carriers in the Black and Azov Seas - Ukrainian Navy

May 23, 03:57 AM • 32116 views

The enemy attacked the railway in Bukovyna: what is known

May 23, 05:09 AM • 75756 views

"VIA Gra" ceases to exist: the band ends its career with the single "Galileo"

09:25 AM • 27215 views
In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 199518 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Dairy Survival Formula: Why the Future of a Ukrainian Farm Begins with a Pedigree Herd The full-scale war has become a colossal challenge for Ukrainian farmers, but even in these difficult times, they are looking to the future and investing in the development of their farms. One of the key areas is the renewal and improvement of the herd. Why pedigree cattle are so important for the survival and success of a dairy farm, and what opportunities they offer, we will explore in this article. **The Importance of Pedigree Cattle** Pedigree cattle are animals whose origin is documented and which meet certain breed standards. They are the result of careful selection and breeding, aimed at improving productivity, health, and other economically important traits. 1. **Increased Productivity:** Pedigree cows typically produce more milk than non-pedigree cows. This is due to their genetic potential, which has been improved through generations of selection. 2. **Improved Milk Quality:** Pedigree cattle often produce milk with a higher content of fat and protein, which makes it more valuable for processing. 3. **Better Health:** Selection for disease resistance is an important part of pedigree breeding. Pedigree animals are usually more resistant to disease and have a longer productive lifespan. 4. **Predictability:** Pedigree cattle allow farmers to predict the performance of their offspring more accurately. This makes it possible to plan breeding and improve the herd more efficiently. **Challenges and Opportunities** The war has created significant challenges for Ukrainian dairy farmers: * Destruction of infrastructure and loss of livestock. * Difficulties with feed supply and veterinary services. * Reduced demand for dairy products due to the economic crisis. However, despite these challenges, there are also opportunities: * Government support programs for farmers who are rebuilding their herds. * Availability of affordable loans and grants for the purchase of pedigree cattle. * Growing demand for high-quality dairy products, both domestically and internationally. **How to Start?** 1. **Assessment of Resources:** Before investing in pedigree cattle, it is important to assess your resources. Do you have enough land, feed, and facilities to support a larger and more productive herd? 2. **Selection of Breed:** Choose a breed that is well-suited to your climate and management practices. Consider factors such as milk yield, fat content, disease resistance, and adaptability. 3. **Purchase of Animals:** Buy animals from reputable breeders who can provide documentation of their origin and performance. It is advisable to involve a veterinarian in the selection process to assess the health of the animals. 4. **Proper Care:** Pedigree cattle require proper care and management. This includes providing them with a balanced diet, regular veterinary care, and comfortable housing. 5. **Record Keeping:** Keep detailed records of the performance of your animals, including milk yield, health, and reproduction. This information will be invaluable for making breeding decisions and improving your herd. **Successful Examples** Despite the war, there are many examples of Ukrainian farms that are successfully breeding pedigree cattle and producing high-quality dairy products. Their experience shows that investing in genetics is a key factor for the long-term success of a dairy farm. **Conclusion** Breeding pedigree cattle is a strategic investment in the future of a Ukrainian dairy farm. Although it requires significant investment and effort, the benefits in terms of increased productivity, improved milk quality, and better health are well worth it. In the current difficult conditions, government support, access to affordable financing, and the exchange of experiences with successful farms are particularly important. By investing in pedigree cattle, Ukrainian farmers can not only survive but also thrive and contribute to the development of the country's agricultural sector.

May 21, 02:12 PM • 280441 views
Vitali Klitschko

Rustem Umerov

António Guterres

Binyamin Netanyahu

Oleh Kiper

Actual places

Kyiv

Italy

Belgium

Estonia

Istanbul

Aaron Taylor-Johnson becomes Omega ambassador: a hint at the role of Bond?

May 22, 02:34 PM • 108009 views

Chris Brown is out on bail: the singer's world tour may resume

May 22, 11:16 AM • 150933 views

"I hope that next year's Eurovision will take place in Vienna and without Israel" - the winner of this year's competition JJ

May 22, 10:28 AM • 153423 views

Hopes to open a successful law firm: Kim Kardashian receives law degree after six years of study

May 22, 07:48 AM • 153137 views
Financial Times

Brent Crude

FGM-148 Javelin

Truth Social

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Russian drone attack on Kyiv region: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2342 views

In the Obukhiv district of Kyiv region, seven private houses were damaged as a result of a Russian drone attack. A garage, a car and outbuildings were also damaged, and there were no reports of casualties.

Russian drone attack on Kyiv region: consequences shown

As a result of the Russian drone attack on the Kyiv region, 7 private houses were damaged. There was no information about casualties, reported the Kyiv region police, writes UNN.

Details 

Today, the Russian Federation once again attacked the capital region with enemy drones. As of 11:30 a.m., seven private houses, a garage, four vehicles, and outbuildings were damaged in the Obukhiv district. Currently, no information about casualties has been received by the police.

 - the statement reads.

Law enforcement officers reported that patrol police response teams, investigative teams, explosives technicians from Kyiv region, and SES employees are working at the scene.

We urge citizens, in case of an air raid alert, to be vigilant and go to the shelter!

- the police reminded.

Addition

The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, reported that in the Zaporizhzhia region, due to the attack of Russian troops, there is destruction on a dairy farm. Two people were injured.

 Russian troops shelled Kupyansk with a guided air bomb, wounding two employees of a communal enterprise. Both men, 60 years old, were hospitalized in serious condition. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

War
Kyiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kupyansk
