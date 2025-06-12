$41.510.04
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
Real peace will come with a ceiling of $30 per barrel of Russian oil - Zelenskyy
"Inefficient and non-transparent": political scientist called for a transparent audit of ARMA's work and personnel changes
Activation of mosquitoes and midges in summer: dermatologist about the danger of bites and what to do if you scratch them
Complex, laborious, but critically necessary: how Ukraine supports equipment for the front
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Russian drone attack in Donetsk region: two dead, four wounded - OGP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 736 views

Russian troops attacked drones in the Donetsk region, killing two people and wounding four. The attack targeted a transport stop and a car.

Russian drone attack in Donetsk region: two dead, four wounded - OGP

Russian troops attacked villages in the Donetsk region with combat drones this morning. Two villages were the most affected, where two local residents died and four more were injured as a result. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General in Telegram.

Details

According to the investigation, at 10:40 a.m., enemy troops attacked the village of Illinivka in the Kramatorsk district with an FPV drone. The occupiers cynically directed explosives from one of the drones to a passenger transport stop at the moment the bus arrived. As a result of the strike, a pensioner who was near the public transport stop died. The driver and a female passenger of the bus were also injured.

Two hours later, the Russians hit a car with an FPV drone in the village of Mykolaipillia, Druzhkivka territorial community. As a result of the shelling, a man died. Two more civilians with mine-explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds and abrasions were taken to the hospital.

The Prosecutor General's Office emphasized that prosecutors are collecting evidence and testimonies to document Russia's crimes against the civilian population committed by representatives of the armed forces of the aggressor state.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarCrimes and emergencies
Donetsk Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
