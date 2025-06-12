Russian drone attack in Donetsk region: two dead, four wounded - OGP

Russian troops attacked villages in the Donetsk region with combat drones this morning. Two villages were the most affected, where two local residents died and four more were injured as a result. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General in Telegram.

Details

According to the investigation, at 10:40 a.m., enemy troops attacked the village of Illinivka in the Kramatorsk district with an FPV drone. The occupiers cynically directed explosives from one of the drones to a passenger transport stop at the moment the bus arrived. As a result of the strike, a pensioner who was near the public transport stop died. The driver and a female passenger of the bus were also injured.

Two hours later, the Russians hit a car with an FPV drone in the village of Mykolaipillia, Druzhkivka territorial community. As a result of the shelling, a man died. Two more civilians with mine-explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds and abrasions were taken to the hospital.

The Prosecutor General's Office emphasized that prosecutors are collecting evidence and testimonies to document Russia's crimes against the civilian population committed by representatives of the armed forces of the aggressor state.

