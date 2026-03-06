Russian commander sentenced for holding civilians in school basement in Yagidne village

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Prosecutors of the Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor's Office upheld the verdict against the commander of a combined unit of the Russian armed forces in the appellate court. He was заочно found guilty of ordering the detention of civilians in the basement of a school in the village of Yahidne during the temporary occupation as a "human shield." Ten people died there in inhumane conditions. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

Prosecutors of the Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor's Office upheld the verdict against the commander of a combined unit of the Russian Armed Forces in the appellate court, who ordered the detention of civilians in the basement of a school in the village of Yahidne, Chernihiv district. He was заочно found guilty of giving orders for cruel treatment of the civilian population and violating the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the post says.

In court, the prosecutor proved that the Russian Armed Forces captain with the call sign "Klen" (Maple) during the temporary occupation of the village of Yahidne ordered his subordinates to hold 369 civilians, including 69 children, in the basement of the local school. Realizing that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would not attack a building with peaceful residents, the occupiers used them as a "human shield" to cover their command post.

Due to inhumane conditions of detention and lack of medical care, 10 people died.

Recall

