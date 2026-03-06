$43.810.09
Politico: EU 'sank' model for Ukraine's accelerated EU accession
10:48 AM • 6500 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivity
09:57 AM • 10799 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
09:32 AM • 12381 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
09:22 AM • 12350 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
07:00 AM • 12128 views
US and Qatar discuss acquisition of Ukrainian interceptor drones against Iranian "Shaheds" - Reuters
March 5, 11:07 PM • 19701 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
March 5, 05:43 PM • 32842 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 5, 05:39 PM • 35349 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 71905 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of Harvest
Russian commander sentenced for holding civilians in school basement in Yagidne village

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1214 views

Prosecutors of the Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor's Office confirmed the verdict against a Russian Armed Forces commander for holding civilians in the basement of a school in Yagidne. 10 people died in inhumane conditions; the occupiers used them as a "human shield."

Russian commander sentenced for holding civilians in school basement in Yagidne village
Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Prosecutors of the Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor's Office upheld the verdict against the commander of a combined unit of the Russian armed forces in the appellate court. He was заочно found guilty of ordering the detention of civilians in the basement of a school in the village of Yahidne during the temporary occupation as a "human shield." Ten people died there in inhumane conditions. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

Prosecutors of the Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor's Office upheld the verdict against the commander of a combined unit of the Russian Armed Forces in the appellate court, who ordered the detention of civilians in the basement of a school in the village of Yahidne, Chernihiv district. He was заочно found guilty of giving orders for cruel treatment of the civilian population and violating the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

 - the post says.

In court, the prosecutor proved that the Russian Armed Forces captain with the call sign "Klen" (Maple) during the temporary occupation of the village of Yahidne ordered his subordinates to hold 369 civilians, including 69 children, in the basement of the local school. Realizing that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would not attack a building with peaceful residents, the occupiers used them as a "human shield" to cover their command post.

Due to inhumane conditions of detention and lack of medical care, 10 people died.

Recall

The Russian captain was sentenced to 12 years in prison for cruel treatment of civilians in Yahidne, Chernihiv region. He held 369 people, including 69 minors, as a "human shield" in the basement of a school, which led to the death of 10 people.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Village
War in Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine