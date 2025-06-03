$41.620.09
11:55 AM • 103573 views

Russian commander ordered the shooting of wounded Ukrainian soldiers - radio interception of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 716 views

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine intercepted a conversation where a Russian commander orders not to take wounded Ukrainian soldiers prisoner, but to "zero them out". This is further proof of the deliberate execution of prisoners.

The commander of one of the units of the Russian army ordered the liquidation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers who were found near the line of contact. This is reported by UNN referring to the Telegram channel of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

In a radio interception published by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, a conversation was recorded of an occupier ordering his subordinates not to take prisoners:

Three khokhols are wandering somewhere, three hundredths. There is no need to take them prisoner, zero them out

- said a serviceman of the Russian army.

The Main Intelligence Directorate noted that this order is another proof that the destruction of prisoners of war is a deliberate and systematic practice of the army of the aggressor country.

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, only special units of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine have already recorded more than 150 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

The Main Intelligence Directorate emphasizes: those guilty will bear fair punishment for every war crime against the Ukrainian people.

Suspected of war crimes against Ukraine: captured a shooter from the Russian Armed Forces who executed Ukrainian prisoners of war28.05.25, 16:55 • 27251 view

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine
