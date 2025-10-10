Russian Clop hackers stole data from dozens of international companies through Oracle vulnerabilities

$41.400.09
48.140.04
ukenru
12:08 AM • 6182 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 21577 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
October 9, 05:32 PM • 21113 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 27394 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
October 9, 11:29 AM • 32417 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
October 9, 09:40 AM • 53568 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 51362 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
October 9, 08:36 AM • 27264 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
October 9, 08:06 AM • 22664 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 43176 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
2.9m/s
94%
745mm
Popular news
In Russia, a car-sharing vehicle crashed into a crowd of people at a bus stop, then drove into a kioskOctober 9, 06:22 PM • 3592 views
In Kyiv, due to a massive UAV attack, there may be power and water supply interruptions - Klitschko09:29 PM • 5372 views
KMVA commented on the situation regarding possible power and water outages in the capital10:12 PM • 4446 views
Due to a Russian attack, a high-rise building is on fire in Kyiv: there are casualties, people are being evacuated11:27 PM • 22259 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: eight injured, power outages reported12:22 AM • 4624 views
Publications
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 39716 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your walletOctober 9, 09:40 AM • 53568 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 51362 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 43176 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 74840 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Alexander Stubb
Pam Bondi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Gaza Strip
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 39716 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 19999 views
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countrysideOctober 8, 04:22 PM • 34530 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 51218 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 64912 views
Actual
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Russian Clop hackers stole data from dozens of international companies through Oracle vulnerabilities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 426 views

Google specialists have discovered a large-scale cyberattack by the Russian Clop group, which stole data from dozens of international organizations. Hackers used vulnerabilities in Oracle E-Business Suite software, demanding a ransom for the stolen information.

Russian Clop hackers stole data from dozens of international companies through Oracle vulnerabilities

Google cybersecurity specialists have uncovered a large-scale cyberattack campaign carried out by the Russian hacking group Clop, which led to the theft of data from dozens of international organizations. This is reported by TechCrunch, writes UNN.

Details

According to Google, the attackers exploited numerous vulnerabilities in Oracle E-Business Suite corporate software, which is used to manage business processes, store customer data, and employee personnel files.

CERT-UA detected cyberattacks on the Defense Forces via malicious XLL files01.10.25, 16:41 • 2547 views

Having gained access to the companies' internal systems, the hackers stole a significant amount of sensitive information, after which they sent emails to executives with demands for ransom. According to preliminary information, the attacks began on July 10, but they were only discovered three months later.

Oracle officially confirmed the use of its software in hacking operations. Although the company previously stated that all known vulnerabilities had been eliminated in July, a new report acknowledged the existence of a "zero-day" vulnerability – one that the developer was unaware of and that allows remote attacks without entering a login or password.

Chinese hackers breached US law firms08.10.25, 06:53 • 3904 views

The Russian group Clop is known for its large-scale attacks on corporate services using vulnerabilities unknown to manufacturers. It was previously involved in breaches of Cleo, MOVEit, and GoAnywhere systems, which led to the leakage of millions of records of personal and financial data.

In its official blog, Google published technical details of the incident, as well as a list of email addresses associated with the hackers, which can help cybersecurity specialists detect compromised Oracle systems and prevent further attacks.

Two teenagers detained in the Netherlands on suspicion of spying for Russia26.09.25, 13:31 • 2556 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Netherlands
China
Google