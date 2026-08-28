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Russian attacks left parts of four regions without electricity, including the Kyiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 626 views

Parts of four regions were left without electricity due to shelling. No restrictions are expected; restoration work is ongoing, and consumption has decreased by 4.4%.

Russian attacks left parts of four regions without electricity, including the Kyiv region

Enemy attacks left parts of four regions, including Kyiv region, without electricity, the Energy Ministry reported on Friday, UNN writes.

Details

"As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy facilities, some consumers in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Kyiv regions are temporarily without electricity," the ministry said.

As stated, restoration work is ongoing everywhere the security situation allows. 

"The imposition of restrictions is not forecast for today. If possible, please shift active energy consumption to the daytime—from 11:00 to 15:00," the statement said.

According to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption has decreased. Today, August 28, as of 09:30, it was 4.4% lower than at the same time the previous day—Thursday. The reason for the change is clear weather in most regions of Ukraine (except for parts of the southeastern regions). This is contributing to the high efficiency of household solar power plants and a corresponding reduction in the amount of energy consumed from the grid. Yesterday, August 27, the daily consumption peak was recorded in the evening. It was 2.4% lower than the peak of the previous day—Wednesday, August 26. The reason is the onset of cooler weather in all regions of Ukraine, which does not encourage consumers to use air conditioners en masse.

Ukraine got through the August heat without power outage schedules - Shmyhal08.08.26, 10:23 • 15776 views

Julia Shramko

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