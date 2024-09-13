Russian attacks claim 4 more lives, 10 wounded in Donetsk region

Russian troops killed 4 people in Donetsk region overnight, 10 others were wounded, Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk RMA, said on Friday in Telegram, UNN reports.

On September 12, Russians killed 4 residents of Donetsk region: 3 in Viroliubivka and 1 in Krasnoyarske. 10 more people were wounded in the region over the day - Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

Since February 24, 2022, as indicated, Russians have killed 2754 civilians in Donetsk region and wounded another 6031. The number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha is currently unknown.