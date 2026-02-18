$43.170.07
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
February 17, 02:26 PM • 15438 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
February 17, 12:59 PM • 20954 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
February 17, 12:23 PM • 22932 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
February 17, 12:15 PM • 22741 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
February 17, 09:48 AM • 22411 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
February 17, 08:25 AM • 26660 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 35754 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 47405 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 55965 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
Publications
Exclusives
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of casualties increased, State Emergency Service reported details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

As a result of the Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia, 7 people were injured, including two children. A 48-year-old woman died, and two nine-story buildings were damaged.

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of casualties increased, State Emergency Service reported details

The number of people injured as a result of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 7. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that as a result of the shelling, 6 people were injured - two women aged 35 and 40, two men aged 26 and 40, as well as children: girls aged one and a half and 11 years.

Unfortunately, a 48-year-old woman died. Information on the number of victims is being updated. Emergency rescue operations have been completed. Currently, utility services are carrying out restoration work.

- the message says.

The State Emergency Service added that two multi-apartment nine-story residential buildings were damaged as a result of the shelling.

Recall

On the evening of February 17, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones, killing a woman. As a result of the "Shahed" strike, windows and facades of residential buildings were damaged.

During the night attack of "Shaheds" on Zaporizhzhia, a private house was destroyed and three people were injured15.02.26, 07:10 • 4757 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine