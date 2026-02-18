Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of casualties increased, State Emergency Service reported details
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia, 7 people were injured, including two children. A 48-year-old woman died, and two nine-story buildings were damaged.
The number of people injured as a result of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 7. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, informs UNN.
Details
It is noted that as a result of the shelling, 6 people were injured - two women aged 35 and 40, two men aged 26 and 40, as well as children: girls aged one and a half and 11 years.
Unfortunately, a 48-year-old woman died. Information on the number of victims is being updated. Emergency rescue operations have been completed. Currently, utility services are carrying out restoration work.
The State Emergency Service added that two multi-apartment nine-story residential buildings were damaged as a result of the shelling.
Recall
On the evening of February 17, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones, killing a woman. As a result of the "Shahed" strike, windows and facades of residential buildings were damaged.
During the night attack of "Shaheds" on Zaporizhzhia, a private house was destroyed and three people were injured