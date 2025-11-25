Russian attack on Ukraine on November 25: Russian drone fell on a house in Moldova

On Tuesday, November 25, a Russian drone was spotted in Moldova. This was reported by UNN with reference to newsmaker.md.

Details

According to the Moldovan police, the drone crashed into the house of a resident of the Florești district in the northeast of the country.

Law enforcement officers evacuated residents of the areas adjacent to the UAV crash site.

Also, in the morning, the Moldovan Ministry of Defense informed the border police about a Shahed-type drone flying through Moldova's airspace in the south of the country. The drone flew from the territory of Ukraine - presumably, the Russians used it in another air attack on the night of November 25.

The aircraft was recorded in the direction of Vynohradivka - Vulcănești, after which it continued its movement towards the state border with Romania, and then entered the airspace of the neighboring country.

CCD NSDC reported that a "Shahed" drone flew into Romania: residents warned about possible falling objects