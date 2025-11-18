"Ukrzaliznytsia" changed train routes in Kharkiv region due to Russian attack on November 18
Kyiv • UNN
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changed the routes of trains No. 227 Barvinkove - Ivano-Frankivsk and No. 102 Kherson - Barvinkove due to damage to the railway infrastructure in the Kharkiv region on November 18. Morning suburban services in the direction of Berestyn are also partially restricted.
The state railway carrier "Ukrzaliznytsia" partially changed routes for trains in the Kharkiv direction after Russian strikes on November 18. This was reported by UNN with reference to "Ukrzaliznytsia".
Details
As a result of night shelling in the Kharkiv region, which caused damage to railway infrastructure, Ukrzaliznytsia partially changed the route for trains No. 227 Barvinkove - Ivano-Frankivsk and No. 102 Kherson - Barvinkove.
Russia attacked the city of Berestyn with missiles: 9 injured, including a 16-year-old boy18.11.25, 00:33 • 2494 views
At the same time, morning trains in the Dnipro direction are running on schedule, although a number of carriages and infrastructure were damaged in Dnipro as a result of the night attack on November 18.
In addition, the routes of morning suburban services in the direction of Berestyn in the Kharkiv region are partially restricted until restoration work is completed. This applies to trains from Kharkiv, Orilka, Merefa, and Poltava-Pivdenna.
Recall
Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov reacted sharply and emotionally to the Russian shelling of the city on the night of November 18. He stated that the Russians are bombing civilian targets to deprive people of work and destroy the Ukrainian economy.
Russia attacked the railway: a railway worker was injured in Kharkiv region, a depot, a repair shop and a station in Dnipro were damaged18.11.25, 08:19 • 2082 views