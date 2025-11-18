"Ukrzaliznytsia" changed train routes in Kharkiv region due to Russian attack on November 18

The state railway carrier "Ukrzaliznytsia" partially changed routes for trains in the Kharkiv direction after Russian strikes on November 18. This was reported by UNN with reference to "Ukrzaliznytsia".

As a result of night shelling in the Kharkiv region, which caused damage to railway infrastructure, Ukrzaliznytsia partially changed the route for trains No. 227 Barvinkove - Ivano-Frankivsk and No. 102 Kherson - Barvinkove. - the statement says.

At the same time, morning trains in the Dnipro direction are running on schedule, although a number of carriages and infrastructure were damaged in Dnipro as a result of the night attack on November 18.

In addition, the routes of morning suburban services in the direction of Berestyn in the Kharkiv region are partially restricted until restoration work is completed. This applies to trains from Kharkiv, Orilka, Merefa, and Poltava-Pivdenna.

