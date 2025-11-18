"Ukrzaliznytsia" changed train routes in Kharkiv region due to Russian attack on November 18

$42.070.02
48.790.20
ukenru
08:43 AM • 3850 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
07:59 AM • 9532 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions, schedules in most regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 11412 views
How to care for houseplants in winter: key tipsPhoto
Exclusive
November 17, 02:33 PM • 49364 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
November 17, 02:15 PM • 42554 views
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
November 17, 12:46 PM • 41318 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 17, 12:28 PM • 35177 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
November 17, 09:59 AM • 25545 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 66527 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 27157 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
3m/s
83%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
NATO explained why it does not shoot down Russian missiles over UkraineNovember 18, 01:39 AM • 26930 views
European health habits worth adoptingNovember 18, 01:59 AM • 19035 views
Trump agrees to sanctions bill against Russia, but there's a conditionNovember 18, 02:25 AM • 12597 views
Human consciousness can be uploaded to Optimus robots - MuskNovember 18, 03:19 AM • 12224 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 960 occupiers and 350 units of equipment in a day - General Staff05:44 AM • 13862 views
Publications
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 66527 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 97978 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 90036 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 147319 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 124337 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
Joe Biden
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipro
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 26909 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - VarietyNovember 17, 09:03 AM • 35863 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long careerNovember 17, 08:31 AM • 35996 views
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 29288 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 48371 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

"Ukrzaliznytsia" changed train routes in Kharkiv region due to Russian attack on November 18

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1436 views

"Ukrzaliznytsia" changed the routes of trains No. 227 Barvinkove - Ivano-Frankivsk and No. 102 Kherson - Barvinkove due to damage to the railway infrastructure in the Kharkiv region on November 18. Morning suburban services in the direction of Berestyn are also partially restricted.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" changed train routes in Kharkiv region due to Russian attack on November 18

The state railway carrier "Ukrzaliznytsia" partially changed routes for trains in the Kharkiv direction after Russian strikes on November 18. This was reported by UNN with reference to "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Details

As a result of night shelling in the Kharkiv region, which caused damage to railway infrastructure, Ukrzaliznytsia partially changed the route for trains No. 227 Barvinkove - Ivano-Frankivsk and No. 102 Kherson - Barvinkove.

 - the statement says.

Russia attacked the city of Berestyn with missiles: 9 injured, including a 16-year-old boy18.11.25, 00:33 • 2494 views

At the same time, morning trains in the Dnipro direction are running on schedule, although a number of carriages and infrastructure were damaged in Dnipro as a result of the night attack on November 18.

In addition, the routes of morning suburban services in the direction of Berestyn in the Kharkiv region are partially restricted until restoration work is completed. This applies to trains from Kharkiv, Orilka, Merefa, and Poltava-Pivdenna.

Recall

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov reacted sharply and emotionally to the Russian shelling of the city on the night of November 18. He stated that the Russians are bombing civilian targets to deprive people of work and destroy the Ukrainian economy.

Russia attacked the railway: a railway worker was injured in Kharkiv region, a depot, a repair shop and a station in Dnipro were damaged18.11.25, 08:19 • 2082 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Ukrainian Railways
Dnipro
Ukraine
Kharkiv