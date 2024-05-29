Russian attack on the Epicenter in Kharkiv: number of victims has increased

A 40-year-old man died in hospital after sustaining severe burns during a Russian military strike on the Epicenter construction hypermarket in Kharkiv on May 25, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, a 40-year-old man who was wounded as a result of an enemy attack on the Epicenter died in hospital. The man was in the burn intensive care unit, he suffered flame burns reaching 50% - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

Addendum

Earlier, 18 deaths were reported. Thus, the number of victims increased to 19 people.