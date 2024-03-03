$41.340.03
Russian attack on Odesa on February 23: one of the victims died in hospital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108484 views

A 61-year-old woman who was wounded during the Russian attack on Odesa on February 23 died in hospital.

Russian attack on Odesa on February 23: one of the victims died in hospital

A 61-year-old woman who was injured in a Russian attack on Odesa on February 23 died in hospital. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleg Kiper, UNN reports

A woman who was injured in a previous Russian drone attack on February 23, 2024, sadly died in hospital today

- wrote Kiper in social networks.

According to him, during the entire period of her stay in the medical facility, the wounded woman's condition remained extremely serious - critical, she was in the intensive care unit for burns.

"Doctors did everything possible and impossible... The man from Odesa was 61 years old. I express my sincere condolences to the family and friends," Kiper added. 

Addendum 

In the morning, Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported that another dead babywas pulled from the rubble due to the Russian attack on March 2.

Rescuers are looking for two more small children under the rubble.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

