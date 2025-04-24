Russian attack on Kyiv: the number of victims has risen to 90, including 12 children

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv, 90 people were injured, 44 are in medical facilities. Among the injured are 12 children, UNN writes with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko.

As a result of the attack, at least 8 people died. The ninth person, who was previously considered dead, is the remains of bodies that are currently undergoing forensic examination. Among the dead are two children born in 2003 and 2005 from the same family. 90 people were injured, 44 are in medical facilities - reported in the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

It is noted that people may still be under the rubble. Rescuers and canine units of the State Emergency Service continue to work at the site.

"One man spent eight hours under the rubble, and we were able to rescue him alive. Therefore, we will work day and night until we are sure that we have retrieved all the bodies or rescued more people who are under the rubble," said Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

Also, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, clarified that among the injured are 12 children.

"The youngest victim is only one and a half years old. Everyone is provided with medical assistance. Appeals continue to be received," Tkachenko said.

Addition

After a massive combined attack on Kyiv on the night of April 24, many people found themselves under the rubble of buildings. Sviatoshynskyi district is one of the affected. Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine, published a video of one of the dozens of rescue operations.

In Kyiv, Friday, April 25, was declared a day of mourning in memory of the victims of the massive Russian attack on the capital, said the mayor of the city Vitali Klitschko. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, eight people are known to have died as a result of the massive Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of April 24. More than 70 people were injured.