Russian attack on Kyiv: the number of victims has risen to 90, including 12 children

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv
12:42 PM • 9684 views

11:00 AM • 22303 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

08:13 AM • 62327 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 117706 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 149404 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 209350 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 104908 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 176246 views

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 60800 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 42627 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes

April 24, 05:06 AM • 60152 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 69070 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

08:47 AM • 29664 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

11:00 AM • 27944 views

The first minutes after the Russian strike on Kyiv: Biloshitskyi showed the video

12:26 PM • 10282 views
“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

11:00 AM • 28159 views

April 23, 02:18 PM • 209350 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 120686 views

Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 176246 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 129956 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Cyril Ramaphosa

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kaya Kallas

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

Poland

China

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

08:47 AM • 29816 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 69220 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 50822 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

April 23, 01:53 PM • 57485 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 67989 views
9K720 Iskander

Financial Times

TikTok

Saab JAS 39 Gripen

Dassault Mirage 2000

Russian attack on Kyiv: the number of victims has risen to 90, including 12 children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3182 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24, 8 people died, including two children. 90 people were injured, including 12 children, the youngest of whom is one and a half years old.

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv, 90 people were injured, 44 are in medical facilities. Among the injured are 12 children, UNN writes with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko.

As a result of the attack, at least 8 people died. The ninth person, who was previously considered dead, is the remains of bodies that are currently undergoing forensic examination. Among the dead are two children born in 2003 and 2005 from the same family. 90 people were injured, 44 are in medical facilities 

- reported in the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

It is noted that people may still be under the rubble. Rescuers and canine units of the State Emergency Service continue to work at the site.

"One man spent eight hours under the rubble, and we were able to rescue him alive. Therefore, we will work day and night until we are sure that we have retrieved all the bodies or rescued more people who are under the rubble," said Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

Also, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, clarified that among the injured are 12 children.

"The youngest victim is only one and a half years old. Everyone is provided with medical assistance. Appeals continue to be received," Tkachenko said.

Addition

After a massive combined attack on Kyiv on the night of April 24, many people found themselves under the rubble of buildings. Sviatoshynskyi district is one of the affected. Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine, published a video of one of the dozens of rescue operations.

In Kyiv, Friday, April 25, was declared a day of mourning in memory of the victims of the massive Russian attack on the capital, said the mayor of the city Vitali Klitschko. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, eight people are known to have died as a result of the massive Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of April 24. More than 70 people were injured.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarKyiv
Igor Klymenko
Vitali Klitschko
Ukraine
Kyiv
