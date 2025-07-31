Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31: death toll rises to 9 31 July 2025

The death toll from the Russian attack on Kyiv has risen to nine. More than 1,200 police officers and rescuers have been involved in eliminating the consequences of the shelling, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Details

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as of 3:30 p.m., search and rescue operations are ongoing near the destroyed high-rise buildings. SES employees have already removed almost 500 tons of building structures and cleared 36 destroyed vehicles. 4 cynological teams are involved in searching for people under the rubble. Police and SES psychologists have provided assistance to almost a hundred victims.

Police received about 2,000 reports from citizens, including about damaged property – investigators continue to receive applications from citizens at the scene.

Mobile centers of the migration service and mobile service centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are also working at the sites of enemy strikes. People who were left without documents have already issued at least 4 ID cards and one driver's license. Specialists provided dozens of consultations on document restoration.

... the number of victims of Russia's attack on residential buildings continues to grow. All units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs system will work on site until the full completion of search and rescue and emergency work - summarized the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Recall

As the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko reported on Telegram, 135 people were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of July 31.

In addition, 8 deaths were reported.