Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
Rada increased defense spending
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31: death toll rises to 9 31 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

The death toll from the Russian attack on Kyiv has risen to 9 people. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, with over 1,200 police officers and rescuers involved.

Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31: death toll rises to 9

The death toll from the Russian attack on Kyiv has risen to nine. More than 1,200 police officers and rescuers have been involved in eliminating the consequences of the shelling, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

As a result of the Russian attack, 9 people have already died in the capital.

- the message says.

Details

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as of 3:30 p.m., search and rescue operations are ongoing near the destroyed high-rise buildings. SES employees have already removed almost 500 tons of building structures and cleared 36 destroyed vehicles. 4 cynological teams are involved in searching for people under the rubble. Police and SES psychologists have provided assistance to almost a hundred victims.

Police received about 2,000 reports from citizens, including about damaged property – investigators continue to receive applications from citizens at the scene.

Mobile centers of the migration service and mobile service centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are also working at the sites of enemy strikes. People who were left without documents have already issued at least 4 ID cards and one driver's license. Specialists provided dozens of consultations on document restoration.

... the number of victims of Russia's attack on residential buildings continues to grow. All units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs system will work on site until the full completion of search and rescue and emergency work 

- summarized the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Recall

As the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko reported on Telegram, 135 people were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of July 31.

In addition, 8 deaths were reported.

Antonina Tumanova

WarKyiv
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv