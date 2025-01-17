Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: 3 dead reported in preliminary reports

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 128929 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 116972 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 125030 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 126226 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 157728 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108366 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 154280 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104183 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113768 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117089 views

Popular news
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 107500 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 40745 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116374 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114330 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 41304 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 128929 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 157728 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 154280 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 183111 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172548 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114311 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116356 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138339 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130317 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147895 views
Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: 3 dead reported in preliminary reports

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27427 views

A Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih killed three people and injured others. An educational institution and residential buildings in the city were damaged.

According to preliminary data, three people were killed and one wounded in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro region, as a result of a Russian attack, the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhiy Lysak said on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Preliminarily, three people were killed by the Russian army, striking at Kryvyi Rih. There are wounded," Lysak wrote on Telegram.

As the head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, clarified, "the hits were made on completely civilian and residential buildings."

Addendum

In Kryvyi Rih, an educational institution and residential buildings were damaged as a result of a Russian attack. 

Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: what is known about the consequences of the shelling17.01.25, 12:51 • 27792 views

Julia Shramko

kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih

