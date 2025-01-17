Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: 3 dead reported in preliminary reports

According to preliminary data, three people were killed and one wounded in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro region, as a result of a Russian attack, the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhiy Lysak said on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Preliminarily, three people were killed by the Russian army, striking at Kryvyi Rih. There are wounded," Lysak wrote on Telegram.

As the head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, clarified, "the hits were made on completely civilian and residential buildings."

Addendum

In Kryvyi Rih, an educational institution and residential buildings were damaged as a result of a Russian attack.

