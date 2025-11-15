$42.060.00
Russian attack on Kherson region: three civilians killed, six wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 738 views

On November 15, Russian troops shelled the Kherson region, killing three civilians in Mykilske and Kherson. Six more people were wounded in Kherson, Bilozerka, and Komyshany, and houses were damaged.

Russian attack on Kherson region: three civilians killed, six wounded

As a result of enemy attacks on November 15 in the Kherson region, three civilians were killed and six more were injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to a message from the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

It is noted that on Saturday, Russian military shelled settlements in the Kherson region with artillery and attacked with various types of drones.

As of 5:30 p.m., three civilian deaths are known: a man in Mykilske and a man and a woman in Kherson. Six people were injured - four residents of Kherson, and one person each in Bilozerka and Komyshany. Private and apartment buildings, a kiosk, and a car were damaged.

- the report says.

It is indicated that prosecutors, together with investigators, continue to record the consequences of the shelling and document war crimes committed by the armed formations of the aggressor state.

Recall

Three years after the liberation of Kherson, prosecutors recorded 36,827 crimes against peace and human security. 41 people were convicted, three received life imprisonment; 1990 Ukrainians, including 44 children, died.

Kherson to get more protection from Russian drones: Zelenskyy held a meeting and revealed details11.11.25, 13:43 • 2873 views

