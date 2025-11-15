Russian attack on Kherson region: three civilians killed, six wounded
On November 15, Russian troops shelled the Kherson region, killing three civilians in Mykilske and Kherson. Six more people were wounded in Kherson, Bilozerka, and Komyshany, and houses were damaged.
As a result of enemy attacks on November 15 in the Kherson region, three civilians were killed and six more were injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to a message from the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.
It is noted that on Saturday, Russian military shelled settlements in the Kherson region with artillery and attacked with various types of drones.
As of 5:30 p.m., three civilian deaths are known: a man in Mykilske and a man and a woman in Kherson. Six people were injured - four residents of Kherson, and one person each in Bilozerka and Komyshany. Private and apartment buildings, a kiosk, and a car were damaged.
It is indicated that prosecutors, together with investigators, continue to record the consequences of the shelling and document war crimes committed by the armed formations of the aggressor state.
Three years after the liberation of Kherson, prosecutors recorded 36,827 crimes against peace and human security. 41 people were convicted, three received life imprisonment; 1990 Ukrainians, including 44 children, died.
