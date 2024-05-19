Russian attack on Kharkiv region: 5 killed, 8 wounded

At least 5 people have been killed in a Russian strike on a suburb of Kharkiv region. Another 8 were injured. This was stated by the head of the Malodanylivka community, Oleksandr Hololobov, reports UNN

Details

Preliminary 5 people killed as a result of shelling of a public facility in one of the settlements of our community - Golobov said in his Telegram channel.

According to him, there is also destruction as a result of the Russian attack.

Meanwhile, the head of the Kharkiv RMA said that 8 wounded are known. According to Sinegubov, the Russians struck the area where local residents were resting.

Russian troops struck the Kharkov region: 8 wounded are already known, among them a doctor