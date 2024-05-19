Russian attack on Kharkiv region: 5 killed, 8 wounded
Kyiv • UNN
At least 5 people were killed and 8 others wounded in a Russian strike on a public facility in the suburbs of Kharkiv where local residents were vacationing.
At least 5 people have been killed in a Russian strike on a suburb of Kharkiv region. Another 8 were injured. This was stated by the head of the Malodanylivka community, Oleksandr Hololobov, reports UNN
Details
Preliminary 5 people killed as a result of shelling of a public facility in one of the settlements of our community
According to him, there is also destruction as a result of the Russian attack.
Meanwhile, the head of the Kharkiv RMA said that 8 wounded are known. According to Sinegubov, the Russians struck the area where local residents were resting.
