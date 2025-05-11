$41.510.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

How to transfer a car license plate during re-registration: instructions from the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1778 views

The Ministry of Internal Affairs explained the rules for transferring license plates when selling a car. You can leave the number with the car or assign it to another car of yours. The transfer of numbers is free, except for paid license plates.

How to transfer a car license plate during re-registration: instructions from the Ministry of Internal Affairs

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine (MIA) explained how to transfer a car license plate to another owner or keep it during re-registration. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that when selling a vehicle, car owners do not always want to transfer license plates to other people, especially if it is a symbolic combination of numbers.

They can be stored in the service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and then assigned to another car. It is also possible to leave the license plate for the vehicle that the new owner will use

- the Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement.

Transfer of license plates

It is noted that when оформленні a sales contract in the service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, with the consent of both parties, the existing license plate can be left for the vehicle.

The number is transferred from the previous to the new owner free of charge, except for license plates with the corresponding combination of numbers

- specified in the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

In April, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with 210 buses: which brands were bought most often

They reminded that license plates with the corresponding combination of numbers are paid license plates of state registration, it is possible to transfer only if their cost is paid. That is, if during the re-registration of the vehicle to which they are assigned, the buyer expresses a desire to receive the same paid license plates, he will have to pay the cost for this combination of numbers to the service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

If license plates with a certain combination of numbers remain with a car that is transferred to relatives, there is no need to pay for them again. This applies to the other spouse, parents, children (provided that family ties are confirmed by the relevant document)

- detailed in the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Registration of vehicle purchase and sale agreement

To оформиленні a purchase and sale agreement, you must submit a package of documents to the service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs:

  • passport;
    • identification code (RNOKPP);
      • vehicle registration certificate (only for the seller).

        "The cost of re-registration with the issuance of a new license plate with a free combination is UAH 1,240: service – UAH 350, certificate form – UAH 540, license plate – UAH 350", - noted in explanation.

        The Ministry of Internal Affairs added that services in territorial subdivisions are provided by предварительной registration in the E-Record system or in the self-service terminal located in the premises of the service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

        Let's remind

        On March 24, 40 speed cameras were launched in Ukraine, 36 of which were installed in new locations, and 4 were restored.

        The former head of the Kharkiv Regional Recruitment Center may have his elite cars worth UAH 4.8 million confiscated.

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        Auto
        Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
        Ukraine
