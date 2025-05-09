$41.510.07
War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
07:57 AM • 25662 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

06:00 AM • 31894 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

05:39 AM • 29637 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 41213 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 66706 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

May 8, 01:38 PM • 97945 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 149204 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

May 8, 12:19 PM • 111300 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM • 111855 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 188635 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

In April, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with 210 buses: which brands were bought most often

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

In April 2025, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with 210 buses, which is twice as much as last year. The most popular brand among new buses was Ford (19 units).

In April, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with 210 buses: which brands were bought most often

Last month, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with more than 200 buses, 37% of which were new, and the most common brand among them was Ford. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrautoprom.

Last month, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with 210 buses (including minibuses). This is twice as much as in April 2024. Compared to March 2025, the market increased by 3%

- the message says.

The domestic Avtoprom also noted that in general, since the beginning of the year, the bus fleet of Ukraine has been replenished with 820 buses. This is 37% more than in the same period last year. Of these, 368 were new cars, and 452 were used cars.

In April, the share of new equipment was 37%, last year it was 60%. The most registered new vehicles were Ford (19 units), Citroen (16) and Etalon (11).

Among the used ones, the most were Mercedes Benz buses (52), Setra (12) and Renault (11).

Ukrainians began to actively buy used cars from abroad: top models07.05.25, 08:56 • 5964 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

EconomyAuto
Citroën
Ukraine
