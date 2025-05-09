In April, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with 210 buses: which brands were bought most often

Last month, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with more than 200 buses, 37% of which were new, and the most common brand among them was Ford. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrautoprom.

Last month, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with 210 buses (including minibuses). This is twice as much as in April 2024. Compared to March 2025, the market increased by 3% - the message says.

The domestic Avtoprom also noted that in general, since the beginning of the year, the bus fleet of Ukraine has been replenished with 820 buses. This is 37% more than in the same period last year. Of these, 368 were new cars, and 452 were used cars.

In April, the share of new equipment was 37%, last year it was 60%. The most registered new vehicles were Ford (19 units), Citroen (16) and Etalon (11).

Among the used ones, the most were Mercedes Benz buses (52), Setra (12) and Renault (11).

