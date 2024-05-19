Russian troops struck the Kharkov region: 8 wounded are already known, among them a doctor
Kyiv • UNN
Russian occupation forces shelled Kharkiv region on May 19, injuring eight people, including a paramedic and an ambulance driver, and damaging an ambulance.
On the afternoon of May 19, Russian occupation forces fired in the Kharkiv region. According to preliminary information, eight people were injured in the Russian attack. This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.
Details
According to him, the enemy attacked Malodanylivka community in Kharkiv district
The strikes were reported in Kharkiv district. (... ) The number of injured increased to eight people. Among the wounded are an emergency medical technician and a damaged ambulance
Russian troops struck a residential sector of Kharkiv, wounding 5 people, including two children aged 13 and 16, and damaging residential infrastructure.