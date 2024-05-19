Russian troops struck the Kharkov region: 8 wounded are already known, among them a doctor

On the afternoon of May 19, Russian occupation forces fired in the Kharkiv region. According to preliminary information, eight people were injured in the Russian attack. This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the enemy attacked Malodanylivka community in Kharkiv district

The strikes were reported in Kharkiv district. (... ) The number of injured increased to eight people. Among the wounded are an emergency medical technician and a damaged ambulance - Sinegubov said.

Recall

Russian troops struck a residential sector of Kharkiv, wounding 5 people, including two children aged 13 and 16, and damaging residential infrastructure.