Exclusive
01:29 PM
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
11:57 AM
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
11:54 AM
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
11:48 AM
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
January 19, 07:52 AM
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
January 19, 07:13 AM
Trump's threats regarding Greenland force Europe to consider an alliance without the US, with a "coalition of the willing" option taking into account Ukraine's strength - Politico
January 18, 11:31 AM
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Exclusive
January 18, 10:58 AM
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
Exclusive
11:57 AM
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM
Financial Times

Russian attack on Kharkiv on January 19: number of injured increased to 10, regional administration showed consequences of strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

As a result of the Russian army's attack on the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv, 10 people were injured, and one 69-year-old woman died. 30 private houses were damaged, one was destroyed.

Russian attack on Kharkiv on January 19: number of injured increased to 10, regional administration showed consequences of strikes

The Russian army attacked the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv, exclusively civilian residential buildings. As reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, the number of injured has increased to 10, UNN reports.

10 people sustained injuries of varying severity, two of the injured were hospitalized. Medics provided everyone with the necessary assistance. Unfortunately, one 69-year-old woman died.

- Syniehubov reported.

According to him, 30 private houses were damaged. One house was destroyed.

Emergency services continue to work at the scene, eliminating the consequences of the hit and documenting another crime of the occupiers.

- Syniehubov summarized.

Recall

Kharkiv is under attack by enemy KABs, explosions were heard. Later, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov added that three strikes on the city had been recorded.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv