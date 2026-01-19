Russian attack on Kharkiv on January 19: number of injured increased to 10, regional administration showed consequences of strikes

The Russian army attacked the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv, exclusively civilian residential buildings. As reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, the number of injured has increased to 10, UNN reports.

10 people sustained injuries of varying severity, two of the injured were hospitalized. Medics provided everyone with the necessary assistance. Unfortunately, one 69-year-old woman died. - Syniehubov reported.

According to him, 30 private houses were damaged. One house was destroyed.

Emergency services continue to work at the scene, eliminating the consequences of the hit and documenting another crime of the occupiers. - Syniehubov summarized.

Kharkiv is under attack by enemy KABs, explosions were heard. Later, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov added that three strikes on the city had been recorded.