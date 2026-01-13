$43.080.09
January 12, 07:13 PM
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
January 12, 08:44 AM
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
Russian attack on Kharkiv on January 13: postal terminal hit, dead and wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

Russian troops attacked a postal terminal in the suburbs of Kharkiv on the night of January 13, 2026. The attack killed four people and injured six others.

Russian attack on Kharkiv on January 13: postal terminal hit, dead and wounded
Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Russian occupiers attacked a postal terminal in the suburbs of Kharkiv on the night of January 13: there are dead and wounded. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, on the night of January 13, 2026, Russian troops launched a massive combined attack on the territory of a postal terminal in the Kharkiv district.

Two missiles were launched, followed by four unmanned aerial vehicles.

It has been preliminarily established that Iskander-M missiles and Geran-2 UAVs were used during the attack. Four people were killed, and six more were injured to varying degrees of severity. In addition, damage to two gas stations was documented.

- the message says.

Currently, all relevant services are working at the scene of the war crime.

Later, Nova Poshta announced that they would compensate for the cost of parcels destroyed as a result of the attack. They also clarified that the deceased were two employees of the sorting center and two drivers of a partner-expeditor.

Recall

On the night of Tuesday, January 13, explosions were heard in Kharkiv. It later became known that the strikes hit the outskirts of the regional center.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
