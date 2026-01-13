Russian attack on Kharkiv on January 13: postal terminal hit, dead and wounded

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Russian occupiers attacked a postal terminal in the suburbs of Kharkiv on the night of January 13: there are dead and wounded. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, on the night of January 13, 2026, Russian troops launched a massive combined attack on the territory of a postal terminal in the Kharkiv district.

Two missiles were launched, followed by four unmanned aerial vehicles.

It has been preliminarily established that Iskander-M missiles and Geran-2 UAVs were used during the attack. Four people were killed, and six more were injured to varying degrees of severity. In addition, damage to two gas stations was documented. - the message says.

Currently, all relevant services are working at the scene of the war crime.

Later, Nova Poshta announced that they would compensate for the cost of parcels destroyed as a result of the attack. They also clarified that the deceased were two employees of the sorting center and two drivers of a partner-expeditor.

Recall

On the night of Tuesday, January 13, explosions were heard in Kharkiv. It later became known that the strikes hit the outskirts of the regional center.