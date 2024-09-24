Russian attack on Kharkiv: 5 injured, preliminary there are dead, people under rubble

In Kharkiv, at least 5 people were wounded in a Russian attack, three people were seriously injured, and people were trapped under the rubble, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Tuesday. According to Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, according to preliminary information that needs to be confirmed, there are dead, UNN reports.

Details

"At least three wounded are in serious condition. There are hits on residential high-rise buildings. Information is being updated," Sinegubov wrote on Telegram.

He later added: "The number of victims has increased to five.

"People are under the rubble. One of the high-rise buildings was hit directly," the RMA head said.

"According to preliminary information that needs to be confirmed, unfortunately, there are dead," Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov wrote in Telegram.

Mayor: enemy struck two high-rise buildings in Kharkiv with KABs