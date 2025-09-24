$41.380.00
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
01:04 PM • 12859 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
12:07 PM • 15891 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 18135 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all details
September 24, 11:04 AM • 30410 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
September 24, 10:07 AM • 17847 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 32162 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 07:25 AM • 18100 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
September 24, 06:56 AM • 18345 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
September 24, 06:43 AM • 15247 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
Publications
Exclusives
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region on September 24: there are wounded and one killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

On September 24, Russian occupiers attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with missiles and drones. 1 person was killed, 10 were injured, residential buildings and enterprises were destroyed.

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region on September 24: there are wounded and one killed

Throughout the day on September 24, Russian occupiers attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with missiles and drones. Four districts of the oblast were particularly affected - Synelnykivskyi, Nikopolskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Kamianskyi, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

As a result of the attack, 1 person was killed and 10 more were injured to varying degrees of severity. Residential buildings, outbuildings, an industrial enterprise, and infrastructure facilities were also destroyed.

Fires broke out in several communities in the region

- they were extinguished by rescuers from the State Emergency Service.

All victims received the necessary assistance and were taken to the hospital.

Recall

On the morning of September 24, Russian occupiers dropped three aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast. Two men, aged 42 and 69, were killed, and eight people were injured.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kostiantynivka