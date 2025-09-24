Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region on September 24: there are wounded and one killed

Throughout the day on September 24, Russian occupiers attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with missiles and drones. Four districts of the oblast were particularly affected - Synelnykivskyi, Nikopolskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Kamianskyi, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

As a result of the attack, 1 person was killed and 10 more were injured to varying degrees of severity. Residential buildings, outbuildings, an industrial enterprise, and infrastructure facilities were also destroyed.

Fires broke out in several communities in the region - they were extinguished by rescuers from the State Emergency Service.

All victims received the necessary assistance and were taken to the hospital.

Recall

On the morning of September 24, Russian occupiers dropped three aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast. Two men, aged 42 and 69, were killed, and eight people were injured.