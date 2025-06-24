Russia's attack on Dnipro and Samar took the lives of three people, injuring more than 20, including two children

As a result of the Russian attack in Dnipro, one person is known to have died and more than 20 were injured, including two children; in Samara, 2 died and 3 were injured, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, reported on Tuesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

In Dnipro, according to current information, 1 dead and over 20 injured - Lysak wrote.

According to him, among them are two children - a 13-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy. They were hospitalized in a moderate condition, the head of the OVA noted.

In Samara, two dead. Three people injured - Lysak reported.

