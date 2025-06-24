$41.870.04
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
09:02 AM • 18310 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
08:36 AM • 44624 views
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The Hague
08:07 AM • 44869 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
07:47 AM • 56750 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
07:34 AM • 50050 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
06:40 AM • 43018 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
05:31 AM • 57745 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 58468 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 260440 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
June 23, 02:03 PM • 120224 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Not just the train: where else Russian missiles hit in Dnipro on June 24 24 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1626 views

On June 24, Russian missiles hit the Odesa – Zaporizhzhia passenger train in Dnipro, injuring passengers but causing no fatalities. Schools, kindergartens, and hospitals were also damaged, with casualties resulting from the attack.

Not just the train: where else Russian missiles hit in Dnipro on June 24

As a result of the Russian missile strike on Dnipro on June 24, a passenger train traveling from Odesa to Zaporizhzhia was hit. Passengers sustained injuries, but there were no fatalities, UNN reports with reference to "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Details

Fortunately, there were no casualties among passengers and railway workers of train No. 52 Odesa — Zaporizhzhia, near which an enemy missile hit. Medical assistance is being provided to injured passengers

 – the company stated.
They added that an additional electric train has already been assigned to transport people to Zaporizhzhia, which will depart from Dnipro approximately at 13:00.
They added that an additional electric train has already been assigned to transport people to Zaporizhzhia, which will depart from Dnipro approximately at 13:00.

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, also reported on the train hit. He published a video of the attack and its consequences.

The Odesa-Zaporizhzhia train was damaged as a result of a Russian ballistic missile strike on Dnipro. A civilian train, ordinary people. Russians are terrorists masquerading as a state solely for murder and enrichment through war

– Filatov wrote on Telegram.

Recall

On Tuesday, June 24, Russian occupiers struck Dnipro with ballistic missiles: a series of explosions occurred in the city.

As a result of the attack, train No. 52 Odesa — Zaporizhzhia was damaged, and passengers were moved to shelters. Also, due to the enemy attack, a gymnasium and a dormitory were damaged: in addition, there were hits on the city of Samar, where there are fatalities and injuries.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWarEvents
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukrainian Railways
Andriy Yermak
Zaporizhzhia
Odesa
