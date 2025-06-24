Not just the train: where else Russian missiles hit in Dnipro on June 24 24 June 2025

As a result of the Russian missile strike on Dnipro on June 24, a passenger train traveling from Odesa to Zaporizhzhia was hit. Passengers sustained injuries, but there were no fatalities, UNN reports with reference to "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Details

Fortunately, there were no casualties among passengers and railway workers of train No. 52 Odesa — Zaporizhzhia, near which an enemy missile hit. Medical assistance is being provided to injured passengers – the company stated.

They added that an additional electric train has already been assigned to transport people to Zaporizhzhia, which will depart from Dnipro approximately at 13:00.

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, also reported on the train hit. He published a video of the attack and its consequences.

The Odesa-Zaporizhzhia train was damaged as a result of a Russian ballistic missile strike on Dnipro. A civilian train, ordinary people. Russians are terrorists masquerading as a state solely for murder and enrichment through war

– Filatov wrote on Telegram.

On Tuesday, June 24, Russian occupiers struck Dnipro with ballistic missiles: a series of explosions occurred in the city.

As a result of the attack, train No. 52 Odesa — Zaporizhzhia was damaged, and passengers were moved to shelters. Also, due to the enemy attack, a gymnasium and a dormitory were damaged: in addition, there were hits on the city of Samar, where there are fatalities and injuries. {{14}}

