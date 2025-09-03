Russian attack on Chernihiv region: over 30,000 households left without electricity

Russian occupiers hit a civilian critical infrastructure object in Chernihiv region. More than 30,000 households in Nizhyn district were left without electricity, reports UNN with reference to the head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration Vyacheslav Chaus.

Details

Chernihiv region is under attack by Russian drones. The enemy once again hit a civilian critical infrastructure object. More than 30,000 households in Nizhyn district are without electricity. All necessary services are involved in the restoration efforts - Chaus wrote.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that four railway workers were injured in Kirovohrad region as a result of Russian shelling .

UNN also reported that due to enemy shelling in Kirovohrad region, a number of trains will depart with delays.