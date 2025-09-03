$41.370.05
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rules
September 2, 11:50 AM • 61799 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellite
September 2, 11:02 AM • 96879 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests Suspect
September 2, 10:24 AM • 132439 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in Montenegro
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 146284 views
Demanding and financially literate: how "Generation Z" challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 78614 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General Staff
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 141739 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the President
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 52026 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 90142 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watch
September 1, 03:53 PM • 54175 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Russian attack on Chernihiv region: over 30,000 households left without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 788 views

The occupiers hit a civilian critical infrastructure object in the Chernihiv region. Over 30,000 households in the Nizhyn district were left without electricity.

Russian attack on Chernihiv region: over 30,000 households left without electricity

Russian occupiers hit a civilian critical infrastructure object in Chernihiv region. More than 30,000 households in Nizhyn district were left without electricity, reports UNN with reference to the head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration Vyacheslav Chaus.

Details

Chernihiv region is under attack by Russian drones. The enemy once again hit a civilian critical infrastructure object. More than 30,000 households in Nizhyn district are without electricity. All necessary services are involved in the restoration efforts

- Chaus wrote.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that four railway workers were injured in Kirovohrad region as a result of Russian shelling .

UNN also reported that due to enemy shelling in Kirovohrad region, a number of trains will depart with delays.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity
Kirovohrad Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast