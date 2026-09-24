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Russian attack on a farm in the Kharkiv region claims the lives of seven people, many injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1382 views

A Russian drone struck an agricultural enterprise in Stara Hnylytsia: 7 people were killed and at least 10 others were injured. Attacks also continued in Kyiv and Odesa.

Russian attack on a farm in the Kharkiv region claims the lives of seven people, many injured
Photo: t.me/synegubov

Russia attacked an agricultural enterprise in Kharkiv region on the morning of September 24. Seven people are known to have been killed and at least 10 injured. UNN reports this, citing data from Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, and Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhii Koretskyi.

Details

Syniehubov initially reported that 6 people had been killed as a result of the enemy's attack on a farm in Stara Hnylytsia this morning.

"At this moment, we already have 12 people injured as a result of the Russian strike on the agricultural enterprise in Stara Hnylytsia. All the wounded are receiving medical assistance. Relevant specialists are working at the site of the attack," the head of the Regional Military Administration later stated.

The Prime Minister later уточнив the number of casualties.

"In Kharkiv region, the enemy committed another war crime. In the morning, a drone struck an agricultural enterprise; 7 people were killed and 10 wounded," Koretskyi said on social media.

What other regions did the enemy attack?

According to the Prime Minister, rescue operations are ongoing in Kyiv, Odesa, and Kharkiv region following a massive Russian shelling attack.

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"The attack is not stopping—in many regions, danger still persists. The enemy again shelled residential buildings, energy infrastructure, civilian enterprises, and warehouses. In Kyiv, a Russian missile hit the parking lot of a maternity center. One person was killed. In total, 2 people are known to have been killed and 8 injured in the capital," Koretskyi stated.

According to him, rescuers, medical workers, and police officers continue to work at the sites of the strikes and provide assistance to those affected. 

The Prime Minister and Kharkiv region police showed the aftermath of the Russian attack.

Julia Shramko

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