russian attack drones operate in several regions of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Strike unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have become more active in Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipro and Kherson regions, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.
UAV strike movement:
1. UAV in Kharkiv region, heading west (Poltava region) and south (Dnipropetrovs'k region).
2. UAV in Kherson region, heading north-east (Dnipropetrovs'k region)
