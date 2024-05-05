russian attack drones operate in several regions of Ukraine

Strike unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have become more active in several regions. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

UAV strike movement:



1. UAV in Kharkiv region, heading west (Poltava region) and south (Dnipropetrovs'k region).



2. UAV in Kherson region, heading north-east (Dnipropetrovs'k region)





- Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

