Russian attack caused electricity outages in Sumy region: energy workers are working to restore power

Kyiv • UNN

 • 354 views

Due to the Russian army's attack on the energy infrastructure of Sumy region, residents of Sumy, Sumy district, and Okhtyrka district are experiencing power outages. Energy workers are working on restoration and ask to maintain informational silence.

Due to another attack by the Russian army on energy infrastructure facilities in Sumy region, residents of Sumy, Sumy and Okhtyrka districts are experiencing power outages. Energy workers are working in an intensified mode to restore power supply, Sumyoblenergo reports, according to UNN.

Those who are currently experiencing interruptions in electricity distribution in Sumy city, Sumy and Okhtyrka districts – this is due to the attack of the Russian army on the energy sector of Sumy region. For security purposes, we do not disclose details and consequences so as not to adjust the enemy's further actions. We are working in an intensified mode to restore electricity distribution to every home!

- the post says.

Also, oblenergo employees ask to maintain informational silence and not to spread photos and videos of the consequences of hits online, which can help the occupiers adjust their strikes and draw conclusions about the state of the energy system.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWarEconomy
Sumy
