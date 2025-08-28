Russian army struck Vinnytsia region: 60,000 residents left without electricity

On Thursday, August 28, 29 settlements in Vinnytsia Oblast were left without electricity due to a Russian military strike. This was reported by Natalia Zabolotna, First Deputy Head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

As a result of hits on energy facilities, 60,000 consumers in 29 settlements were de-energized. There is damage to residential buildings. - the post says.

"All relevant services are working on site. Emergency recovery works are currently underway. There has been no information about casualties at this time," Zabolotna added.

