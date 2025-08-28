Russian army struck Vinnytsia region: 60,000 residents left without electricity

$41.400.03
48.270.21
ukenru
04:08 AM • 3330 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
12:34 AM • 21558 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: four dead, dozens wounded, including children, numerous fires and destruction
August 27, 05:11 PM • 37740 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 23996 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 46013 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 128177 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 80003 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 49000 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 63988 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
August 27, 11:12 AM • 50743 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
0m/s
96%
754mm
Popular news
Enemy drone fell into the yard of a residential building in Kyiv - KlychkoAugust 27, 07:59 PM • 21379 views
A photo of the Gerbera UAV that fell near residential buildings in Kyiv is circulating online.August 27, 08:53 PM • 27705 views
Germany issued arrest warrants for six Ukrainians in the case of the Nord Stream attackAugust 27, 10:32 PM • 19543 views
Xi Jinping carried out the largest "purge" among PRC generals in half a century11:52 PM • 6778 views
Unknown drones attacked Russian oil refineries: what is knownVideo01:25 AM • 13996 views
Publications
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 60060 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 61443 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to knowAugust 27, 12:47 PM • 128157 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 130764 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 98952 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Mette Frederiksen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 41336 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 78260 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 82720 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 81038 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 114496 views
Actual
Tu-95
Kh-101
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MiG-31
Shahed-136

Russian army struck Vinnytsia region: 60,000 residents left without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

As a result of the Russian military strike, 29 settlements in Vinnytsia Oblast were left without electricity. Residential buildings were damaged, there are no casualties.

Russian army struck Vinnytsia region: 60,000 residents left without electricity

On Thursday, August 28, 29 settlements in Vinnytsia Oblast were left without electricity due to a Russian military strike. This was reported by Natalia Zabolotna, First Deputy Head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

As a result of hits on energy facilities, 60,000 consumers in 29 settlements were de-energized. There is damage to residential buildings.

- the post says.

"All relevant services are working on site. Emergency recovery works are currently underway. There has been no information about casualties at this time," Zabolotna added.

About 100 objects in 7 districts of Kyiv: KMVA reported on the consequences of the night attack28.08.25, 05:04 • 4232 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Vinnytsia Oblast