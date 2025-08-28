Night shelling of Kyiv: consequences in three districts of the capital

Illustrative photo

In Kyiv, a large-scale fire broke out in Troieshchyna after a night shelling amidst residential buildings. In addition, a residential building was damaged in the Holosiivskyi district. This is reported by UNN with reference to local channels and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

A residential building was damaged in the Holosiivskyi district. Another one - in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Brigades have gone to the sites. - wrote the mayor.

Details

According to local channels, the fire in Troieshchyna broke out immediately after the Russian attack on the capital. There is no information regarding casualties or consequences.

Services are promptly heading to the sites. Residents are urged not to neglect safety.

Recall

On the night of August 28, Russia attacked the capital of Ukraine. As a result of the enemy shelling, there are dead, injured, fires recorded, numerous destructions, and debris falling in several districts of the city.