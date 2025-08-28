Night shelling of Kyiv: consequences in three districts of the capital

$41.400.03
48.270.21
ukenru
12:34 AM • 16444 views
Massive shelling of Kyiv: three dead, 12 injured, including children, numerous fires and destruction
August 27, 05:11 PM • 29811 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 19196 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 40918 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 121422 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 77092 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 47139 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 63104 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
August 27, 11:12 AM • 50177 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
August 27, 07:59 AM • 47595 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
1.3m/s
85%
754mm
Popular news
Szijjártó announced when gas supplies to Hungary will resume after Ukraine's attacks on the Druzhba oil pipelineAugust 27, 05:57 PM • 9288 views
Enemy drone fell into the yard of a residential building in Kyiv - KlychkoAugust 27, 07:59 PM • 17928 views
A photo of the Gerbera UAV that fell near residential buildings in Kyiv is circulating online.August 27, 08:53 PM • 23025 views
Germany issued arrest warrants for six Ukrainians in the case of the Nord Stream attack10:32 PM • 13547 views
Unknown drones attacked Russian oil refineries: what is knownVideo01:25 AM • 10065 views
Publications
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 55136 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 56485 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to knowAugust 27, 12:47 PM • 121400 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 127658 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 98495 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Xi Jinping
Mette Frederiksen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
China
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 37551 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 75650 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 80600 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 79141 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 112657 views
Actual
Tu-95
Kh-101
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MiG-31
Shahed-136

Night shelling of Kyiv: consequences in three districts of the capital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1268 views

In Kyiv, after the night shelling, a large-scale fire broke out in Troieshchyna. Residential buildings in Holosiivskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts were damaged.

Night shelling of Kyiv: consequences in three districts of the capital
Illustrative photo

In Kyiv, a large-scale fire broke out in Troieshchyna after a night shelling amidst residential buildings. In addition, a residential building was damaged in the Holosiivskyi district. This is reported by UNN with reference to local channels and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

A residential building was damaged in the Holosiivskyi district. Another one - in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Brigades have gone to the sites.

- wrote the mayor.

Details

According to local channels, the fire in Troieshchyna broke out immediately after the Russian attack on the capital. There is no information regarding casualties or consequences.

Services are promptly heading to the sites. Residents are urged not to neglect safety.

Recall

On the night of August 28, Russia attacked the capital of Ukraine. As a result of the enemy shelling, there are dead, injured, fires recorded, numerous destructions, and debris falling in several districts of the city.

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkraineKyiv
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv