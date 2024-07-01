Russian army strikes Kharkiv with KAB: information on destruction is being clarified

The occupiers hit Kharkiv with a KAB. Information about the destruction is being clarified. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

The enemy struck Kharkiv with a KAB. At the moment, there are no casualties. Information about the damage is being clarified, specialized services are on the scene - Sinegubov said.

Previously

An explosion was heard in Kharkiv, according to the city's mayor Igor Terekhov. The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov , reported enemy strikes.