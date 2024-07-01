Russian army strikes Kharkiv with KAB: information on destruction is being clarified
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops strike Kharkiv with a KAB, causing damage, but local authorities report no casualties.
The occupiers hit Kharkiv with a KAB. Information about the destruction is being clarified. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.
The enemy struck Kharkiv with a KAB. At the moment, there are no casualties. Information about the damage is being clarified, specialized services are on the scene
Previously
An explosion was heard in Kharkiv, according to the city's mayor Igor Terekhov. The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov , reported enemy strikes.