Russian army shells Sumy region four times at night

Russian troops shelled Sumy region four times overnight, resulting in 10 explosions, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"At night, the Russians fired four times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 10 explosions from a mortar and an automatic grenade launcher were recorded. The Shalyhyne and Esman communities were shelled," the OVA said in a statement on social media.

As noted, the Esman community was shelled with mortars (10 explosions) and machine guns, and machine gun fire was recorded in Shalyhinska.

