Russian army intensively attacked the border areas of Sumy region, fired over three hundred shells

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 88384 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 122135 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 125594 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 167335 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 166828 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 270728 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177229 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166918 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148651 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 240264 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 103029 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 83749 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 58335 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 54638 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 66588 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 270732 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 240267 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 225596 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 251034 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 237036 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 122139 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 101667 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 102013 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118422 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118975 views
Russian army intensively attacked the border areas of Sumy region, fired over three hundred shells

Russian army intensively attacked the border areas of Sumy region, fired over three hundred shells

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28600 views

The Russian military conducted 39 strikes on eight settlements in Ukraine's border region of Sumy, using mortars, artillery, tanks, multiple launch rocket systems, anti-tank guided missiles and drones, as well as dropping mines, with a total of 331 explosions.

More than three hundred explosions were heard in Sumy region on Tuesday. The Russian military launched 39 strikes in the region. Residents of eight communities in the border area came under enemy fire. The situation in the region was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

During the day, the Russians fired 39 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. A total of 331 explosions were recorded - from mortars, artillery, a tank, LNG, AGS, a kamikaze drone attack and the dropping of CWA from a UAV. Khotyn, Yunakiv, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Miropil, Velykopysariv, Shalyhyne, and Seredina-Buda communities were shelled.

- reported the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Details

According to the JMA report, as of 21.00, the shelling was recorded:

▪️Краснопільська community: the enemy fired from mortars (50 explosions) and artillery (9 explosions).

▪️Хотінська gromada: mortar shelling (4 explosions) and shelling with self-propelled artillery (7 explosions) and cannon artillery (18 explosions) were carried out from the territory of the Russian Federation.

▪️Великописарівська community: a kamikaze drone attack (1 explosion), a Lancet UAV attack (1 explosion), mortar shelling (40 explosions) and LNG (2 explosions) were recorded.

▪️Білопільська community: mortar shelling (33 explosions), AGS (127 explosions), tank (20 explosions) and infantry fighting vehicle (4 explosions).

▪️Шалигинська community: Russians dropped 4 mines on the territory of the community.

▪️Юнаківська community: artillery shelling (2 explosions) was recorded.

▪️Середино Budske community: mortar shelling (3 explosions).

▪️Миропільська community: The enemy dropped 3 mines on the territory of the community.

russians attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones and artillery: there are casualties and destruction13.02.24, 18:51 • 23245 views

Recall

At night and in the morning on Tuesday, the Russian army fired 10 times at four communities in Sumy region. There were 38 explosions in the region.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War
sumySums

