Russian army intensively attacked the border areas of Sumy region, fired over three hundred shells

More than three hundred explosions were heard in Sumy region on Tuesday. The Russian military launched 39 strikes in the region. Residents of eight communities in the border area came under enemy fire. The situation in the region was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

During the day, the Russians fired 39 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. A total of 331 explosions were recorded - from mortars, artillery, a tank, LNG, AGS, a kamikaze drone attack and the dropping of CWA from a UAV. Khotyn, Yunakiv, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Miropil, Velykopysariv, Shalyhyne, and Seredina-Buda communities were shelled. - reported the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Details

According to the JMA report, as of 21.00, the shelling was recorded:

▪️Краснопільська community: the enemy fired from mortars (50 explosions) and artillery (9 explosions).

▪️Хотінська gromada: mortar shelling (4 explosions) and shelling with self-propelled artillery (7 explosions) and cannon artillery (18 explosions) were carried out from the territory of the Russian Federation.

▪️Великописарівська community: a kamikaze drone attack (1 explosion), a Lancet UAV attack (1 explosion), mortar shelling (40 explosions) and LNG (2 explosions) were recorded.

▪️Білопільська community: mortar shelling (33 explosions), AGS (127 explosions), tank (20 explosions) and infantry fighting vehicle (4 explosions).

▪️Шалигинська community: Russians dropped 4 mines on the territory of the community.

▪️Юнаківська community: artillery shelling (2 explosions) was recorded.

▪️Середино Budske community: mortar shelling (3 explosions).

▪️Миропільська community: The enemy dropped 3 mines on the territory of the community.

Recall

At night and in the morning on Tuesday, the Russian army fired 10 times at four communities in Sumy region. There were 38 explosions in the region.