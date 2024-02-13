russians attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones and artillery: there are casualties and destruction
Kyiv • UNN
russians attacked Ukraine's Dnipropetrovs'k region with artillery shells and kamikaze drones, killing one person and injuring two others. In addition, an industrial facility was hit. An educational institution and residential buildings were also damaged.
During the day, russians attacked the Dnipro region with artillery and kamikaze drones. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.
Details
Russians launched 7 drones and fired more than three and a half dozen artillery shells. Nikopol, Myrivska, Marhanetska, and Pokrovska communities were under attack.
Enemy weapons ended a man's life. Two 53-year-old men were wounded. They will be treated at home
Addendum
The head of the JMA said that the shelling resulted in hits to the territory of the industrial enterprise.
In addition, an educational institution was damaged. A two-story building, 13 private houses, cars, and power lines were also damaged. A dozen outbuildings and one garage were damaged, and two more were destroyed.
Recall
In Dnipro, one of the hospitals is evacuated due to a nighttime enemy attack, the heating system is drained, and schools are closed.
