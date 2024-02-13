russians attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones and artillery: there are casualties and destruction

During the day, russians attacked the Dnipro region with artillery and kamikaze drones. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Russians launched 7 drones and fired more than three and a half dozen artillery shells. Nikopol, Myrivska, Marhanetska, and Pokrovska communities were under attack.

Enemy weapons ended a man's life. Two 53-year-old men were wounded. They will be treated at home - Lysak summarized.

The head of the JMA said that the shelling resulted in hits to the territory of the industrial enterprise.

In addition, an educational institution was damaged. A two-story building, 13 private houses, cars, and power lines were also damaged. A dozen outbuildings and one garage were damaged, and two more were destroyed.

In Dnipro, one of the hospitals is evacuated due to a nighttime enemy attack, the heating system is drained, and schools are closed.

Prosecutor's Office shows the consequences of the shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region