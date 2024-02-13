ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Prosecutor's Office shows the consequences of the shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region

Prosecutor's Office shows the consequences of the shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

The prosecutor's office launched an investigation into the shelling of Nikopol by russian troops, which killed a 64-year-old civilian and damaged private homes and buildings.

An investigation has been launched into the shelling of Dnipropetrovs'k region. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

Details

Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into criminal proceedings over violations of the laws and customs of war. The circumstances of the artillery shelling of the city of Nikopol on February 13, 2024, which resulted in the death of a 64-year-old man, are being investigated. As well as the overnight massive attack on Dnipro, which damaged energy and infrastructure facilities.

The prosecutor's office clarified that the shelling damaged private houses, outbuildings, an out-of-school educational institution, a car, and power lines.

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the russian armed forces

- the statement said.

Recall

On the night of February 13, the Russian army carried out a massive UAV attack on the city of Dnipro. Energy and infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

