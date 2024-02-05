Russian army shells Kherson city center: two dead and one wounded reported

Today, on February 5, the Russian military once again shelled Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank. At least two people were killed and one wounded as a result of the attacks. UNN reports this with reference to the head of the Kherson MVA Roman Mrochko and the head of the RMA Oleksandr Prokudin.

Today, after 12.00, Russian occupation forces shelled Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank. A fire broke out in the city center as a result of enemy shells. Upon arrival at the scene, rescuers found the bodies of two men - Mrochko wrote on Telegram.

The head of Kherson regional military administration said that the bodies of two dead men were found in a car burning under Russian shelling.

In the central part of Kherson, Russian occupants fired at a car. As a result of the shelling, it caught fire. While extinguishing the fire, rescuers found the bodies of two dead men inside the car - wrote Prokudin.

Also, a 24-year-old resident of Kherson was reportedly injured by enemy shelling. He was taken to the hospital with an explosive injury.

