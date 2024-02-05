Russians shelled a cathedral in Kherson, hit residential areas at night

Russian troops shelled the cathedral in the center of Kherson the day before and at night they shelled residential areas of the city, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Alexander Prokudin and the head of the Kherson MVA Roman Mrochko reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Prokudin, "the cathedral in the central part of Kherson" was shelled by Russian troops yesterday. "As a result of the strikes, the facade, windows, and the front door of the religious building were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the head of the OVA wrote on Telegram.

Mrochko also noted that "at night, the Russian army from the temporarily occupied left bank attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson." "Residential areas were attacked. Fires broke out at the sites of the hits," he wrote in Telegram.

Russians fired more than 130 shells in Kherson region: one wounded