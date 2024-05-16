Russian army shells Chernihiv region's border area with artillery, mortars and drones: 97 explosions

Russian troops attacked the border area of Chernihiv region with various types of weapons yesterday, causing 97 explosions and fires in households, the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday, UNN reported.

Details

"During the day, Russian troops attacked the border area of Chernihiv region with various types of weapons. 97 explosions were recorded," the unit said in a Facebook post.

In particular, the enemy shelled four communities:

Novhorod-Siverska community: 47 explosions (probably from 120-mm mortars and FPV drones) in the direction of Hremyach, Chaikyne and Mykhalchyna Sloboda.

Semenivka community: 6 explosions (probably from a 120-mm mortar) in the direction of Baranivka and Mkhy.

Snovska community: 3 explosions (probably from cannon artillery) in the direction of Khrinivka village.

Horodnya community: 45 explosions (probably from cannon and rocket artillery and FPV drones) in the direction of Sutoky and Moshchenka. The shelling caused a fire in two households.

There is no information on deaths and injuries among the local population as a result of the shelling.

Russians shelling the border of Sumy region: 36 more explosions since nightfall