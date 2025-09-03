Russian army shelled Kostiantynivka: 9 dead, 7 wounded

The Russian army shelled Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. As a result of the enemy attack, 9 people died and 7 were wounded, UNN reports with reference to the head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin.

9 people died and 7 were wounded — these are the consequences of today's shelling of Kostiantynivka. - Filashkin reported.

Details

According to Filashkin, in the morning the Russians shelled the city with barrel artillery — 8 people aged 44 to 74 died, and six were wounded. 2 multi-story buildings, a private house, a shop, a shopping center, and 5 trade pavilions were damaged.

In addition, the enemy twice hit civilian cars with FPV drones — as a result of these attacks, a 36-year-old woman died, and 1 more person was wounded.

Attempts on the lives of civilians are not isolated incidents, but a conscious and targeted method of action by Russian terrorist groups. For them, killing peaceful Ukrainians is entertainment! Don't help them play this deadly game! Take care of yourself and your loved ones! Evacuate in time! - summarized the head of the Oblast Military Administration.

