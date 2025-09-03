$41.360.01
Today or in the coming days: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump
01:52 PM • 2496 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:08 PM • 8780 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleet
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 21459 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 16844 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
09:24 AM • 20692 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM • 20375 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 22346 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 37468 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
September 3, 06:00 AM • 34774 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rules
Publications
Exclusives
Russian army shelled Kostiantynivka: 9 dead, 7 wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

As a result of the shelling of Kostiantynivka, 9 people died and 7 were injured. The city was shelled with barrel artillery and FPV drones.

Russian army shelled Kostiantynivka: 9 dead, 7 wounded

The Russian army shelled Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. As a result of the enemy attack, 9 people died and 7 were wounded, UNN reports with reference to the head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin.

9 people died and 7 were wounded — these are the consequences of today's shelling of Kostiantynivka.

- Filashkin reported.

Details

According to Filashkin, in the morning the Russians shelled the city with barrel artillery — 8 people aged 44 to 74 died, and six were wounded. 2 multi-story buildings, a private house, a shop, a shopping center, and 5 trade pavilions were damaged.

In addition, the enemy twice hit civilian cars with FPV drones — as a result of these attacks, a 36-year-old woman died, and 1 more person was wounded.

Attempts on the lives of civilians are not isolated incidents, but a conscious and targeted method of action by Russian terrorist groups. For them, killing peaceful Ukrainians is entertainment! Don't help them play this deadly game! Take care of yourself and your loved ones! Evacuate in time!

- summarized the head of the Oblast Military Administration.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Vadym Filashkin
Donetsk Oblast
Konstantinovka