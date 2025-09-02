Enemy drone hit a civilian car in Donetsk region: paramedic and two civilians injured

$41.370.05
11:50 AM • 12570 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
11:02 AM • 34234 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
10:24 AM • 66444 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 83581 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
08:31 AM • 49166 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 104317 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 41947 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 75027 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 52190 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 104563 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 196366 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 196354 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 185230 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 182165 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 176065 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden in SeptemberSeptember 2, 06:50 AM • 57016 views
Andriy Parubiy
Xi Jinping
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
China
Lviv
The Guardian
The New York Times
ChatGPT
Fox News
Fake news

Enemy drone hit a civilian car in Donetsk region: paramedic and two civilians injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

In Donetsk region, an enemy drone attacked a civilian VAZ car. Three people, including a 58-year-old paramedic, were injured.

Enemy drone hit a civilian car in Donetsk region: paramedic and two civilians injured

An enemy drone attacked a civilian car in Donetsk region, among the wounded is a 58-year-old paramedic from a local ambulance station who was on her way to a shift, UNN reports with reference to the Donetsk Oblast police.

Three people were injured as a result of a Russian UAV hitting a VAZ car. Fortunately, help arrived within minutes – at that moment, a "White Angel" crew was passing nearby. The police, together with a volunteer, were heading to evacuate a family with a child to Yarova.

- the report says.

According to law enforcement officers, one of the car's passengers was a 58-year-old paramedic from a local ambulance station who was on her way to a shift. The woman sustained a leg injury from a metal fragment, and her son received scratches. The 65-year-old driver was the most severely injured, suffering numerous head and chest wounds. All three sustained concussions.

Russians attacked an ambulance and a civilian car with drones in Sumy region, there is a fatality15.08.25, 11:44 • 5027 views

Police officers, who were moving in the chaplain's armored vehicle, picked up the victims from the open area and provided them with first aid, after which they transported them to the hospital. Subsequently, the crew headed to the village of Yarova, where a family with a child was waiting for evacuation.

10-year-old Daryna was leaving with her parents and grandmother, who cannot move independently. The girl took her parrot and kittens with her.

It should be recalled that since the beginning of August, forced evacuation of families with children has been taking place in the Lyman community. Law enforcement officers, together with volunteers, organize safe departure of families in armored vehicles, after which the evacuees go to other regions of Ukraine, where they receive housing and social support from the state.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
charity
Ukraine