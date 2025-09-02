Enemy drone hit a civilian car in Donetsk region: paramedic and two civilians injured

An enemy drone attacked a civilian car in Donetsk region, among the wounded is a 58-year-old paramedic from a local ambulance station who was on her way to a shift, UNN reports with reference to the Donetsk Oblast police.

Three people were injured as a result of a Russian UAV hitting a VAZ car. Fortunately, help arrived within minutes – at that moment, a "White Angel" crew was passing nearby. The police, together with a volunteer, were heading to evacuate a family with a child to Yarova. - the report says.

According to law enforcement officers, one of the car's passengers was a 58-year-old paramedic from a local ambulance station who was on her way to a shift. The woman sustained a leg injury from a metal fragment, and her son received scratches. The 65-year-old driver was the most severely injured, suffering numerous head and chest wounds. All three sustained concussions.

Police officers, who were moving in the chaplain's armored vehicle, picked up the victims from the open area and provided them with first aid, after which they transported them to the hospital. Subsequently, the crew headed to the village of Yarova, where a family with a child was waiting for evacuation.

10-year-old Daryna was leaving with her parents and grandmother, who cannot move independently. The girl took her parrot and kittens with her.

It should be recalled that since the beginning of August, forced evacuation of families with children has been taking place in the Lyman community. Law enforcement officers, together with volunteers, organize safe departure of families in armored vehicles, after which the evacuees go to other regions of Ukraine, where they receive housing and social support from the state.