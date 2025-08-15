Russians attacked an ambulance and a civilian car with drones in Sumy region, there is a fatality

In the Sumy region, Russian troops carried out another drone attack on a medical vehicle and a civilian car, resulting in one fatality, the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on August 15, around 07:00, the occupiers attacked a civilian car and an ambulance in the Velyka Pysarivka community of the Okhtyrka district with drones.

"The 73-year-old driver of the civilian car was killed, and the medics' vehicle was also damaged," the prosecutor's office reported.

A pre-trial investigation is underway into the commission of war crimes that led to a person's death (Part 2, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

