Exclusive
08:34 AM • 2672 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
04:50 AM • 33774 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
03:55 AM • 68097 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
03:09 AM • 33439 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 143761 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 172702 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 12:57 PM • 88815 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
August 14, 11:53 AM • 88849 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
August 14, 09:32 AM • 82890 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
August 14, 08:11 AM • 184923 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
Russians attacked an ambulance and a civilian car with drones in Sumy region, there is a fatality

Kyiv • UNN

 • 740 views

On August 15, the occupiers attacked a civilian car and an ambulance with drones in Sumy region. As a result of the attack, a 73-year-old driver of the civilian car was killed, and the medics' car was damaged.

Russians attacked an ambulance and a civilian car with drones in Sumy region, there is a fatality

In the Sumy region, Russian troops carried out another drone attack on a medical vehicle and a civilian car, resulting in one fatality, the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on August 15, around 07:00, the occupiers attacked a civilian car and an ambulance in the Velyka Pysarivka community of the Okhtyrka district with drones.

"The 73-year-old driver of the civilian car was killed, and the medics' vehicle was also damaged," the prosecutor's office reported.

A pre-trial investigation is underway into the commission of war crimes that led to a person's death (Part 2, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Enemy drone attacked a gas station in Sumy, there is a casualty15.08.25, 08:50 • 5306 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
Sumy Oblast