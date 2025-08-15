Enemy drone attacked a gas station in Sumy, there is a casualty

Russian troops attacked a gas station in Sumy with a drone in the morning, there is one injured person, Serhiy Kryvosheienko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration, reported on Friday on Telegram, writes UNN.

In the morning, the enemy launched a UAV attack on Sumy, as a result of which a gas station was damaged. There is one injured person - reported the head of the Military Administration Kryvosheienko.

The head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov and acting mayor Artem Kobzar confirmed that the enemy attacked a gas station on the outskirts of the Sumy community this morning. "Around 5:40 a.m., a Russian UAV hit a civilian car on the territory of a gas station. A fire broke out. The premises and a passenger car were damaged. The driver received burns, he is being provided with medical assistance," Hryhorov wrote.

The premises and 1 car, which was refueling at the time of the hit, caught fire, Kryvosheienko clarified.

According to Hryhorov, gas station employees were not injured.

"The enemy continues to strike at important life support facilities for the population," Kryvosheienko noted.

"Russia once again demonstrates that its target is civilians and objects of peaceful infrastructure, even far from the front line," the head of the Regional Military Administration emphasized.

Addition

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, in the Sumy region, a 32-year-old man was injured in the Myropil community during an FPV drone attack; in the Sumy community, the driver received burns due to a UAV strike on a civilian car on the territory of a gas station. In total, 100 enemy shellings of 46 settlements in 16 communities of the region were recorded. Damage was reported in five communities, including: Vorozhbyanska - infrastructure facilities; Sumy - infrastructure facilities, gas station infrastructure, apartment building.