Enemy drone attacked a gas station in Sumy, there is a casualty

Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
03:55 AM • 22001 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
03:09 AM • 12278 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 79566 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 99822 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 12:57 PM • 59965 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
August 14, 11:53 AM • 60209 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
August 14, 09:32 AM • 62739 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
August 14, 08:11 AM • 173300 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
August 14, 07:55 AM • 91444 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
Kursk under attack by unknown drones: there are casualties and destructionVideoAugust 14, 11:18 PM • 17523 views
Plane with Kremlin pool journalists landed in AlaskaVideoAugust 14, 11:40 PM • 5242 views
Syzran Refinery under attack by unknown drones: over 10 explosions heardVideo02:24 AM • 29571 views
Sudden downpour in the Himalayas: at least 46 dead, over 200 missing02:40 AM • 12654 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on August 15: where to expect up to +35°CPhoto03:23 AM • 12329 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 79589 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so farAugust 14, 02:23 PM • 127404 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 99854 views
Top nutritious and healthy snacks for a busy workdayPhotoAugust 14, 01:14 PM • 63690 views
Kuzminykh vs. Kuzminykh: how an MP fights non-existent marketing and contradicts himselfAugust 14, 12:29 PM • 69673 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 39753 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 126104 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 77886 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 96757 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 147416 views
Shahed-136
Facebook
Diia (service)
SpaceX Starship
Pistol

Enemy drone attacked a gas station in Sumy, there is a casualty

Kyiv • UNN

 • 420 views

A Russian UAV hit a civilian car at a gas station in Sumy, causing a fire. The driver sustained burns and is receiving medical attention.

Enemy drone attacked a gas station in Sumy, there is a casualty

Russian troops attacked a gas station in Sumy with a drone in the morning, there is one injured person, Serhiy Kryvosheienko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration, reported on Friday on Telegram, writes UNN.

In the morning, the enemy launched a UAV attack on Sumy, as a result of which a gas station was damaged. There is one injured person

- reported the head of the Military Administration Kryvosheienko.

The head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov and acting mayor Artem Kobzar confirmed that the enemy attacked a gas station on the outskirts of the Sumy community this morning. "Around 5:40 a.m., a Russian UAV hit a civilian car on the territory of a gas station. A fire broke out. The premises and a passenger car were damaged. The driver received burns, he is being provided with medical assistance," Hryhorov wrote.

The premises and 1 car, which was refueling at the time of the hit, caught fire, Kryvosheienko clarified.

According to Hryhorov, gas station employees were not injured.

"The enemy continues to strike at important life support facilities for the population," Kryvosheienko noted.

"Russia once again demonstrates that its target is civilians and objects of peaceful infrastructure, even far from the front line," the head of the Regional Military Administration emphasized.

Addition

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, in the Sumy region, a 32-year-old man was injured in the Myropil community during an FPV drone attack; in the Sumy community, the driver received burns due to a UAV strike on a civilian car on the territory of a gas station. In total, 100 enemy shellings of 46 settlements in 16 communities of the region were recorded. Damage was reported in five communities, including: Vorozhbyanska - infrastructure facilities; Sumy - infrastructure facilities, gas station infrastructure, apartment building.

Julia Shramko

War
Sumy